SCCL allots Rs 3 crore for mining engineering course at OU

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has allotted funds worth Rs three crore to the Mining Department of Osmania University (OU) of Engineering towards salaries of faculty under the ‘Chair-a-Professor’ initiative.

SCCL aims to revive an engineering course in mining technology at the Bachelors’s and Master’s levels.

Vice Chancellor of Osmania University D Ravinder and Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL, N Sridhar, while considering the motive of OU signed an agreement regarding this project on Wednesday.

Sridhar said that SCCL has been helping Osmania University grow for a long time. He said that about Rs two crore was given to the university through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the development of the electronics and communication department, as well as the construction of classrooms and a conference hall.

SCCL director (Finance), N Balram said that the company had given full support to Osmania University to set up a school of mining at Kothagudem and also at Ramagundam, four decades ago.

The company director also informed that Singareni had set up a polytechnic college in Shrirampur, which has touched its edge of success in the state.