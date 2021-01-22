SCCL recruitment: Applications invited for 372 job vacancies

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has issued a recruitment notification to fill up 372 job vacancies in various departments.
As per the notification, the vacancies are of the Fitter Trainee (Men only), Electrician Trainee (Men only), Welder Trainee (Men only), Turner/Machinist Trainee (Men only), Motor Mechanic Trainee (Men only), Foundry Man/ Moulder Trainee (Men only) and Junior Staff Nurse (Female Only) posts.
Jobs in SCCL
Following are the details of the vacancies.
|Post
|Local
|Reserved
|Total
|Fitter Trainee
|105
|23
|128
|Electrician Trainee
|43
|8
|51
|Welder Trainee
|44
|10
|54
|Turner/Machinist Trainee
|18
|4
|22
|Motor Mechanic Trainee
|12
|2
|14
|Foundry Man/ Moulder Trainee
|16
|3
|19
|Junior Staff Nurse
|67
|17
|84
|Total
|305
|67
|372
The local posts are reserved for candidates belonging to erstwhile four districts i.e., Khammam, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal. These districts have been reorganized into 16 districts recently.
Interested candidates must read eligibility criteria before applying for the vacancies. Applications can be submitted online between 3 p.m. on January 22 and 5 p.m. on February 4.
Although candidates are not required to send printed applications to SCCL, they have to upload certificates of the desired qualification online.
As per The Hindu report, candidates will be selected based on written test and no interview will be conducted.
SCCL
SCCL is a coal mining company which is jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India.
Currently, it is operating opencast and underground mines in four districts of Telangana.