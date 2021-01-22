SCCL recruitment: Applications invited for 372 job vacancies

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has issued a recruitment notification to fill up 372 job vacancies in various departments.

As per the notification, the vacancies are of the Fitter Trainee (Men only), Electrician Trainee (Men only), Welder Trainee (Men only), Turner/Machinist Trainee (Men only), Motor Mechanic Trainee (Men only), Foundry Man/ Moulder Trainee (Men only) and Junior Staff Nurse (Female Only) posts.

Jobs in SCCL

Following are the details of the vacancies.

Post Local Reserved Total Fitter Trainee 105 23 128 Electrician Trainee 43 8 51 Welder Trainee 44 10 54 Turner/Machinist Trainee 18 4 22 Motor Mechanic Trainee 12 2 14 Foundry Man/ Moulder Trainee 16 3 19 Junior Staff Nurse 67 17 84 Total 305 67 372

The local posts are reserved for candidates belonging to erstwhile four districts i.e., Khammam, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal. These districts have been reorganized into 16 districts recently.

Interested candidates must read eligibility criteria before applying for the vacancies. Applications can be submitted online between 3 p.m. on January 22 and 5 p.m. on February 4.

Although candidates are not required to send printed applications to SCCL, they have to upload certificates of the desired qualification online.

As per The Hindu report, candidates will be selected based on written test and no interview will be conducted.

SCCL

SCCL is a coal mining company which is jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India.

Currently, it is operating opencast and underground mines in four districts of Telangana.