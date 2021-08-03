Schedule for appointment of junior lecturers in TMREIS reviewed

Hyderabad: The schedule for appointment of junior lecturers in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) has been reviewed. A local Urdu daily has pointed out discrepancy in the appointment schedule after which the TMREIS administration was compelled to re-look at the schedule of appointment and the deadline for submitting the application was extended upto August 10.

An urgent message has been sent by TMREIS to all the District Minorities Welfare Officers and Regional Coordinators informing them that the outsource junior lecturers’ application deadline has been extended to August 10. It was also said in the message that the re-scheduled dates will be sent on Wednesday.

The local Urdu daily has pointed out discrepancy in its Monday edition for the appointment of junior lecturers which led to disquiet among the candidates.

As a result, a large number of unemployed youth reached the DMWO Hyderabad office located in Hajj House Nampally to obtain the details.

Some of the DMWOs express their reservations and sought to rectify the discrepancy.

The cutting of the Urdu daily’s news was freely shared on social media which prompted the Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali to contact TMREIS Secretary Shafiullah. The home minister told him to give sufficient time for the candidates to submit their application. He also told him to review the appointment schedule and bring transparency in the process.

The minister said that the Telangana government is trying to solve people’s problem and to provide education opportunities to the minorities. Problems faced by the minorities shall be addressed immediately.