Scholars ask rozedaar’s to pray during iftar; don’t waste time

New Delhi: A Muslim family break their Ramzan fast with an iftar meal just after sunset at their home, during the nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Turkman Gate, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI30-04-2020_000254B)

The time of iftar (time of break the fast) is marked as the best time to ask Allah for forgiveness, rewards and Jannah.

But in most of the households this time is celebrated with tasty feast. People are seen busy arranging their tables, with variety of dishes and juices.

A hadith reads, “Almighty Allah releases from Hellfire one million persons at the last hour of every day in Ramadan; therefore, pray Almighty Allah to include you with these released ones.”

It recommended by all the imams and people with good knowledge about the religion that every Muslim must use iftar time smartly asking the almighty everything they want.

It is recommended to begin breaking the fast with utterly legally gotten food, especially dates.

This act doubles the reward of the prayer to four hundred folds. It is also advisable to break the fast with dates, ripe dates, candy, sugar-candy, and cool water.

