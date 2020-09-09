School bus employee jailed for sexually assaulting a minor girl

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old school bus cleaner was sentenced to two years of imprisonment and was also fined Rs. 1500 by the LB Nagar Sessions Court here on Wednesday for outraging the modesty of a minor girl.

The judge meted out the sentence, effective from September 9, on the accused Udthala Sathyanarayana, after he was found guilty of committing the offence, which took place in April 2019.

Sathyanarayana was initially accused of raping an 8th standard girl, at whose school he worked as a bus cleaner. However, after his arrest, the charge was amended to Section 09, 506 and 354(B) of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of the minor.

“The accused used to take her to school and back home by the bus operated by the accused,” said P. Anthaiah, Sub-Inspector of Police.

Sathyanarayana made attempts to get close to the girl by offering her chocolates, following which he would touch her inappropriately. One fine day, he had taken her to the cellar, where he tried to molest the girl after. The assaulter also threatened her to keep it a secret, informed police.