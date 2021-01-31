School, Colleges to be re-opened from Monday: Minister Sabitha

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy today said that schools and colleges will be reopened in Telangana from Monday onwards. She visited a school in Kollapur and inspected arrangements for the same amid corona protocols.

She said that the parents are need not to worry about the students as the schools and colleges which are sanitised.

The minister said that only 20 students to be, allowed in each classroom and maintain six feet distance.

Sabitha Indra Reddy stated that all Corona protocols are being followed to open the schools and colleges across the state.The district officers were asked to monitor arrangements as per Corona protocols. Decision to reopen other classes will be taken after starting 9th, and 10th classes, she said.

Clean water, isolation room, power, sanitation and other facilities are offered in the schools and colleges she added