School drop-out builds ‘social distancing’ bike

Self-made automobile engineer Partha Saha (L) tries his modified bike designed for social distancing as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus with his daughter Pragya Saha in front of their house, in Aralia village on the outskirts of Agartala, India. Image Credit: AFP

AGARTALA: An school drop-out has built a motorbike with a one-metre gap between the rider and the passenger to drive home the importance of social distancing in the coronavirus pandemic.

Partha Saha, 39, bought an old bike from a scrap dealer, removed the engine and cut the machine in two before affixing a rod slightly longer than a metre (3.2 feet) to connect the wheels.

The mechanic has already tried out his invention on the streets, leaving onlookers stunned at the design and drawing praise from Biplab Kumar Deb, Tripura’s chief minister.

“Necessity is the mother of invention! I congratulate Partha Saha… for making a unique motorcycle to create awareness during COVID-19 pandemic,” Deb tweeted.

Necessity is the mother of invention!



I congratulate Partha Saha of Tripura for making an unique motorcycle to create awareness during COVID-19 pandemic. The electric bike has 1 metre distance between two seats.



He has designed it to take his daughter to school post lockdown. https://t.co/8BaE2Z1Jsx — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 27, 2020

When the nation extended its lockdown, Saha, who works in a TV repair shop realised the battle against the virus might not be over any time soon.

He used up his meagre savings to make the vehicle, which he plans to use to ferry his daughter to and from school once the restrictions are lifted.

“Now I can ride with my eight-year-old daughter while maintaining a safe distance as I didn’t want her to take the school bus as it would be crowded,” he told AFP from Agartala in the northeastern state of Tripura.

Partha Saha assembles his modified bike designed for social distancing inside his garage at his house, in Aralia village on the outskirts of Agartala. Image Credit: AFP

His new bike runs on battery power and has a top speed of 40kmp.

It takes three hours to charge the battery, which allows the bike to travel 80 kilometres, Saha said.

“The cost of charging it once comes to about 10 rupees (50 fils),” he added.

Like other countries, India too has imposed a nationwide lockdown and urged citizens to practise social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, India had reported 37,336 cases of COVID-19, with 1,223 deaths.

Source: AFP

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.