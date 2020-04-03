School in Kashmir needs philanthropists’ help

J&K: Philanthropists are requested to help a school located in the remote area of Budgam district of Kashmir.

The school, IPTS Heights Schools Khansahib Bugam provides free education to almost 80 orphans and 50 poor students. The school provides free books, uniforms, etc., to students.

Liabilities

However, the school is struggling to handle bank liabilities and other expenditures.

Philanthropists who are willing to help the school in providing free education to children can transfer fund online to:

Bank account details

IPTS EDUCATIONAL TRUST

Account number: 8674002100002008

IFSC: PUNB0867400

BRANCH: Punjab National Bank Budgam

School can be contacted on phone numbers, 9622142241 or 7006837165 and email frontlineinfor78@gmail.com or iptsheightsschool@ gmail.com.

