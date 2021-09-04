School on Sufism launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A school of Sufism with the aim to impart peace, love, and patriotic values has launched in Hyderabad and hopes to expand to different parts of the country.

The school was opened following a resolution passed by the Governing Council of All India Sufi Sajjada Nasheen Council, working under the patronage of Hazrath Deewan Syen Zainulabideen Ali Khan, Spiritual Head of Dargah Khaja Sahaeb Ajmer.

The school in-charges stated that the basic aim of Sufism is the propagation of peace and love. Besides the teaching of Sufism, students will also be taught Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit, and English languages. Several other languages will be added to the curriculum in due time.

The school plans to organise a fortnightly class called “Law of the Land” wherein the students will be taught the basic penal laws of India alongside the rights and duties of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of India. Every Sunday, the school intends to conduct a special class on Nationalism.

Initially, the class on Sufism will start functioning from Dargah Hara Darwaza Mustain Pura and from Dargah Phattar Walay Saheb Mustaid Pura, Karwan Road Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion Consul General of Iran in Hyderabad, Mahadi Shahroki said that he was happy to be in the event as the classes on Sufism will also conduct lectures on Persian. He added that he was happy to aid the program and expressed hope that in the coming days, the library of the school will prove to be useful.