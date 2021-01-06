School security guard convicted for 20 years in 6 yr old girl rape case

Hyderabad: The special sessions Judge for Pocso cases at Metropolitan sessions court Hyderabad on Wednesday convicted a security guard of a private school at Abids on the charges of raping a minor girl.

In the year 2017, Abids police have arrested Kamal bhan

an security guard of a school located at Abids for allegedly raping a six year old girl and sent him to jail.

The former Inspector of Abids police station A Gangaram investigated and filed a chargesheet against the accused. After the trial the special sessions Judge for Pocso cases Prem Latha found the accused guilty of the offence and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisionment of 20 years. The court has also imposed a penalty of two thousand rupees.