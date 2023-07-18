Schoolgirl suffers seizures, drowns in canal in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: A 13-year-old girl cycling to school fell into a canal and drowned after suffering seizures in Parvatipuram Manyam district on Tuesday, police said.

The class nine student died around 8.30 AM at Avalavalasa village in the district, they said.

“She was suffering from epilepsy. While going to school she suffered seizures and fell into water in the canal and died,” Parvatipuram Manyam district Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil told PTI.

Incidentally, a fellow student who was also cycling with her to school saw her drowning and called for help from nearby people. By the time they pulled her out, the girl had consumed more water and died. She was shifted to a hospital, Patil said.