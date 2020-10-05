Schools closed in SL until further notice

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 10:54 am IST
Schools closed in SL until further notice

Colombo, Oct 5 : Schools across Sri Lanka will remain closed from Monday until further notice amid a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the island-nation, according to the Education Ministry.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the closure applied to all the Catholic, private and international schools as well as pre-schools and ‘pirivena’ centres (monastic colleges), the Daily Financial Times reported.

All tuition classes in the Colombo and Gampaha districts will also remain suspended indefinitely.

In addition to this, the University Grants Commission yesterday stated that the Kelaniya University, Gampaha Wickramarachchi Ayurveda Institute, and the Naiwala Advanced Technological Institute will be closed this week.

READ:  Manchester City complete signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica

All students using hostel facilities have been instructed to leave for their respective homes immediately.

The development comes after the country reported the first community Covid-19 case in two months, after which authorities curfew was imposed indefinitely in the Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda and Veyangoda areas on the outskirts of capital Colombo.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 3,402 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 10:54 am IST
Back to top button