Schools, colleges in Telangana to continue with online classes

Hyderabad: The schools and colleges in Telangana will have to continue with online classes as the state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday said that situation is not in favour of in-person classes.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the minister said that the online or digital classes for the students of class 1 to postgraduate will commence on July 1.

The decision to start online classes has been made to ensure that the students do not lose an academic year, she added.

The minister further said that students who do not have television can visit the Gram Panchayat office to access the digital classes.

Online classes can be watched on TSAT or Doordarshan channel. It was also be accessed on TSAT app.

Earlier decision on classes in schools, colleges in Telangana

Earlier, Telangana cabinet while lifting the lockdown in the state had announced that schools and colleges in Telangana can conduct in-persons classes from July 1.

Reacting to the decision, some political leaders have expressed concerns. Some sections of that society even alleged that the Telangana government is putting students at risk by reopening schools and colleges ahead of the possible third wave of COVID-19.

Later, the government might have realized the risk of allowing in-person classes in educational institutions and decided to go ahead with online classes.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

The daily count of new cases of COVID-19 in Telangana has fallen below 1000-mark. On Monday, the state reported 993 new infections and nine deaths.

Currently, the number of cumulative cases in Telangana is 6, 21, 606 whereas, total number of COVID-related deaths reported in the state so far is 3, 644.

At present, the number of active cases in the state is 13,869.

Meanwhile, a 12-member advisory committee has been formed to advise the state government for the preparation to tackle the probable third wave of COVID-19.