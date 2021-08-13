Schools, colleges in Telangana to reopen from September 1

Hyderabad: After a wait of over five months, schools and colleges in Telangana will finally reopen for physical classes from September 1, if reports are to be believed. The state government intends to resume physical classes for everyone above class 8.

The state education department is known to have submitted a report to the chief minister stating that the educational institutions can be reopened as the COVID-19 cases are under control. They have also noted the resumption of classes in other states.

A final decision in this regard will be taken by the chief minister after a high level meeting of the education department officials in a day or two. Currently, all the classes are being held online.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), department of technical education and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), have said that they have not received any information from the state on the subject yet.

Earlier, the education department collected school-wise and college-wise feedback from parents by the first week of August to include in the report. According to union education ministry, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Nagaland, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh have reopened schools as of August 2.

Andhra Pradesh too is likely to reopen schools and colleges soon.