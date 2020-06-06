Schools in Hyderabad may see low attendance after they reopen

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad may see low attendance as many parents are not willing to send their children immediately after their reopening. Parents are concerned about the safety of their children amid coronavirus pandemic.

82 percent of parents in Hyderabad are not ready to send children

As per the survey conducted by Hyderabad School Parents Associations (HSPA), 82 percent of parents in Hyderabad are not in support of sending their children to schools until cure or vaccine for the virus is discovered.

The survey also revealed that most of the schools in Hyderabad are not following GO 46. The GO instructed the management of the schools not to hike fee for the academic year 2020-21. It has also asked management to collect fees on monthly basis.

During the survey, it was also found that all most all schools are charging the entire tuition fee along with other charges.

Petition against reopening of schools

A group, “Parents Association” started an online petition on change.org opposing the decision to reopen schools in July. Till now, signed the petition titled, “No Schools until Zero Covid Case in the State or until Vaccines are out”.

The petition compared the opening of school with “playing with fire”. It also demanded that the current academic session should continue in e-learning mode.

Reopen schools in October: Balala Hakkula Sangham

Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHG) President, Achyuta Rao is also not in favour of reopening of schools next month. BHG urged the government to reopen schools in the month of October after the spread of coronavirus is contained.

Meanwhile, parents of the students studying in a school in Hyderabad started an online petition after the management of the educational institution hiked fee by 9 percent.

They demanded that the school management should collect tuition as per last year instead of ‘promoted class fee’.

