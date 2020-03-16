Schools in Hyderabad Violate Govt Order, to face Action

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing emergency health precautions due to threat of Corona Virus (COVID)-19) , Government have ordered for closure of all educational institutions both in government and private sector. The Department of Education has created inspection squads to enforce the above decision of the government all over the State.

A Government press note today said that the following schools were found running in Hyderabad in violation of the government orders: VIP International School (Saidabad, Charminar & Bahadurpura); Spring field school, Charminar. Shireen Public School, Secunderabad. Kushboo School, Shikpet, Joshua School, Shikpet, Sunrise School, Shaikpet, Rosary Convent School, Gunfoundry, All Saints High School, Abids, St. Marks Boys Town school, Bahadurpura.

Notices are issued to all of them and enforced closure. Further action is being initiated against them, for disobeying government instructions, the note added