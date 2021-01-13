Schools in Delhi to open for classes 10, 12 from January 18

New Delhi, Jan 13 : The Delhi government issued a circular on Wednesday saying that students of classes 10 and 12 would be able to attend schools in the national capital again from January 18. During this time, the students of classes 10 and 12 would get help from teachers in their projects, practicals and counselling regarding the upcoming board examinations.

According to the circular released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, only students of classes 10 and 12 could be asked to come to school. For this written permission from the parents of the children, who are due to appear for board exams this year, would also be required. However, those schools in Delhi located in the containment zones due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic would remain closed. The students, teachers and other people living in such restricted areas would not have to come to school.

The Delhi government has also prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all Delhi schools and it would be mandatory for schools to follow these SOPs. The schools need to maintain a record of how many children are coming to schools. However, this record would not be used as a means of marking attendance of students.

Giving information on this issue, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “In view of the upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations and practical exams in Delhi, permission is being granted to open schools for practicals, projects, counselling etc. for students of classes 10 and 12 from January 18. Children will be called to schools only with the due consent of parents without forcing them to come to schools.”

The upcoming CBSE board examinations for classes 10 and 12 would be conducted in May this year. The board exams would commence from May 4 till June 10. The results of these examinations would be declared by July 15.

According to the Delhi government, no student, teacher or school staff found infected with symptoms of coronavirus would be allowed to enter the schools. Thermal screening would be done at the entry gates of the schools. Facilities such as hand sanitisation would have to be arranged at places like the schools’ main gates, classrooms, laboratories, etc.

The practical and internal assessment exams for class 12 would be conducted from March 1 as per the exam schedule decided by the CBSE. The pre-board exams for class 12 could be held from March 20 to April 15 while the pre-board exams for class 10 could be conducted between April 1 to 15.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.