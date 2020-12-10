Schools in Haryana to reopen for classes 10 and 12

Chandigarh, Dec 10 : The Haryana government on Thursday announced to open schools for students of Class X and XII from December 14 in view of forthcoming examinations.

The schools will be open for three hours daily from 10 am to 1 pm. Classes for students of IX and XI will begin on December 21.

As per the order issued by the Directorate of School Education, students will have to undergo general health check-up before coming to school at primary health centres, community health centres or any other government health centre.

This health report should not be older than 72 hours from the date of rejoining. Parental permission will be mandatory like before.

