Schools in Hyderabad decide to conduct physical classes from next academic year

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday decided to allow re-opening of schools for classes 6th to 8th from Wednesday. However, many schools in Hyderabad are not interested in starting the physical classes in the current academic year as it is going to end in a couple of weeks.

According to a report in Times of India, Asst. Director of Glendale Education Group Minu Salooja said that the physical classes for younger kids will not begin in the current academic year as the final examination has already started.

Another school in Hyderabad, Gitanjali Devshala also said that the physical classes will be conducted from next academic year.

Schools in Hyderabad started conducting final exams

Managements of many schools in Hyderabad said that either they have started conducting final exams or scheduled them for next month.

Meanwhile, many parents are also of the opinion that sending children to school at the end of the academic year is illogical.

In Telangana State, the educational institutions were closed in mid-March, a few days before imposition of nation-wide lockdown. All the students of class 1 to 11 were promoted to the next class without conducting exams.

During the academic year 2020-21, online classes started on September 1.

On February 1, 2021, schools for class 9th and above were reopened after a gap of nearly 11 months.