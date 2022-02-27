Schools in Hyderabad see rise in students’ attendance

Hyderabad: Finally, students’ attendance in schools in Telangana’s districts including Hyderabad are back on track. Most of the schools are reporting 80-100 percent attendance.

On February 1, 2022 when schools in Hyderabad and other district of Telangana have reopened, only 30 percent students were interested in in-person classes.

The rise in students’ attendance is due to dip in COVID-19 cases in Telangana. Apart from it, the credit also goes to 100-day ‘READ campaign’ and the effort taken by many schools in spreading awareness about the importance of formal education, DC reported.

Quoting a survey, it has been reported that schools in Secunderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Bowenpally etc are reporting 80-100 percent attendance.

A headmaster of a government school has been quoted saying that the attendance increased after public health director Dr. Srinivasa Rao confirmed the end of third wave in Telangana.

After the confirmation, parents have stopped worrying about the pandemic and started sending their children to school, headmaster added.

SSC exams 2022

A couple of weeks ago, the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams for the academic year 2021- 2022.

The exams in Telangana will be held from May 11 to 20. The timing of the exams is 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Fee for the exams can be paid till March 4 with a late fee of Rs. 200. Students can pay the fee till March 14 with a late fee of Rs. 500.