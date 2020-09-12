Schools in Telangana, Andhra and UP are likely to begin from Sept end

New Delhi: In the midst of unlocking Corona crisis, the Central Government has given permission to open schools and colleges across the country. After the Central Guidelines for opening school-colleges from September 21, now the state governments have also started making rules and regulations to open schools. Under the central guidelines, children from class 9th to 12th can go to school with written permission from their parents. 

Several state governments, including Jharkhand, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and also Telangana (However, official statement is awaited) have started preparing to open schools in a phased manner, while some governments are still confused about this.

The schools in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh might reopen schools by the end of September.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

According to the sources, AP might also reopen schools from September 21. Here 50 percent teaching and 50 percent non-teaching staff can be called in the school. Any student from class 9 to 12 can go to school and study after the written permission of their parents. However, the younger students wouldn’t be allowed this early.

However, Uttar Pradeshschools and colleges can be opened keeping in mind the guidelines of the Central Government. Although UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the condition of Corona in the state will be monitored till September 15, only after that it will be decided whether schools will be opened or not.

Schools in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh would remain close till September 30.

The state government of these states have decided to keep all schools closed till September 30 due to Corona epidemic. According to Delhi Education Directorate, all schools will be closed till 30 September.  However, online classes and teaching activities will continue as usual for students.

