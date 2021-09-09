Schools in Telangana instructed not to pressure parents to pay fees

Hyderabad: The Education Department in a notification letter to the private and corporate schools in Telangana has instructed the managements not to forbid the students over non-payment of fees, new uniforms or lack of books. Apart from it, the students should not be forced to attend physical classes.

In the notification issued by the Education Department, it is clearly mentioned that the assembly in the morning, sports games, and group activities should not be organized in the school. It also mentioned that the school students should be made aware of the preventive measures to keep themselves safe from COVID-19 disease.

The Telangana State government has also directed the schools’ management not to increase the fees for the current academic year i.e., 2021-22.

The government further mentioned that the online classes shall continue for the students who wished to study through the digital platform.

The notification also states that the management should observe that the students do not share their belonging among themselves. Further, the school management should immediately refer the students to the primary health care center if they witness symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, etc.

The notification letter prepared by the Department of Education has been sent to all the management of the government and private schools of the state.