Schools in Telangana record low attendance

Hyderabad: Low attendance has been recorded in schools in Telangana. So far, maximum of 49 percent attendance has been recorded in some schools.

The private schools like KGBVs and TREIS recorded 26 and 15 percent of attendance respectively.

The teachers also expressed that they do not expect the attendance to improve since it is the end of the academic year.

One of the teachers of a school in Telangana said that the parents are still apprehensive of sending their children to attend physical classes.

The attendance in the schools might improve in the next year.

In the State, there are 11,747 high schools, and 10, 10, 361 students are studying in 9th and 10th classes.

In the current year, the SSC exams are scheduled to be conducted between May 17 and 26.

Schools in Telangana were closed due to pandemic

The educational institutions in the State were closed in mid-March, a few days before the imposition of nation-wide lockdown. All the students of class 1 to 11 were promoted to the next class without conducting exams.

During the academic year 2020-21, online classes started on September 1.

On February 1, 2021, schools for class 9th and above were reopened after a gap of nearly 11 months. Later, the government decided to allow re-opening of schools for classes 6th to 8th also.