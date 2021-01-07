Schools in Telangana State likely to reopen after Sankranti

Hyderabad: Schools in Telangana State may start physical classwork for students of class IX and X after Sankranti.

According to the Telangana Today report, the classwork is likely to commence from January 18. However, the Telangana government is yet to give nod to the proposed reopening of Schools in the State.

It is also reported that later, the classes for class VI to VIII will be started only after accessing the Covid-19 situation in the State.

Apart from it, the residential educational institutions are also likely to get nod for reopening.

Schools in Telangana State must adhere to safety norms

It will be the duty of schools to adhere to all Covid-19 safety norms.

Currently, the schools that was closed in the month of March due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic is conducting online classes for the benefit of the students.

While private schools are conducting classes through applications such as Zooms etc., students of government schools are able to get access to digital lessons through Doordarshan and T-SAT channels.

SSC exams

An official said that SSC exams will be held in the current academic year, however, it might be held slightly late.

He also cited the example of the Central Board of Secondary Education which is conducting the exam in the current academic year.