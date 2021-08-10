Schools in Telangana to reopen after August 15?

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has been contemplating for quite some time about the re-opening of schools and now the state’s education department has proposed to open schools for offline classes after August 15.

While many states in the country have already begun with offline classes, Telangana was unsure about doing the same. In a report made by the education department officials, research was done on how other states have been implementing this.

The report was submitted before August 1, a day before the cabinet meeting was held. Sources said the proposals seeking permission to reopen educational institutions had been submitted by the education department to the government and the file is awaiting Chief Minister’s nod.

The Cabinet which met on June 19 announced the lifting of lockdown completely in the state from June 20 and allowed the reopening of all educational institutions from July 1 including schools.

However, the government backtracked later after there were strong protests from parents who feared the safety of their wards in schools in the absence of vaccination for children.

Officials were asked to gather school-wise and college-wise feedback from parents by August first week and submit a report to the government based on which the government will take a final call. The government wants to go by the majority of opinions on this issue.

While there is a general dip in COVID-19 infections, the fact remains that the drop in daily cases in Telangana has not been substantial. In fact, there are at least eight districts including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, and Warangal (urban and rural included) that have continued to report a relatively higher number of Covid infections on a daily basis.