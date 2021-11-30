Schools shall continue to run in Telangana: Minister Sabita

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister Sabita Indrareddy on Tuesday clarified that schools shall continue run as usual across the state. There is an false propaganda is being spread on social media about the closure of schools in certain parts of Telangana.

The education institutions shall continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. She said the Chief Minister in a recently convened cabinet meeting said that schools should run as usual.

Students and parents should not believe the propaganda on social media about school holidays. She stressed the need for wearing masks, maintaining of physical distance, and containing the spread corona virus. She suggested that the managements of educational institutions should take all sorts of precautions.