The Avionics Lab is located in the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad.

Scientist U Raja Babu appointed director of DRDO's avionics lab
Hyderabad: Scientist and project director of AD which designed and conducted India’s first Anti-Satellite Test (ASAT), more popularly known around the country as Mission Shakti, Ummalaneni Raja Babu is now appointed as the director of DRDO’s (Defence Research and Development Organisation) premier avionics laboratory Research Centre Imarat.

The Avionics Lab is located in the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad. Established in 1998 by the former President and scientist Abdul Kalam, the lab is responsible for Research and Development of Missile Systems, Guided Weapons and advanced Avionics for Indian Armed Forces.

As an accomplished scientist and engineer, U Raja Babu led India’s Ballistic Defense Program. He provided necessary thrust to the design, development and successful demonstration of Ballistic Missile Defense system capabilities. During Mission Shakti’s demonstration, he led a group of 150 scientists and engineers which strengthened India’s indigenous defence capabilities.

