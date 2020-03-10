Scindia, Amit Shah meet PM Modi

A+ A-

New Delhi: Amid political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Rebel Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg here on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also accompanied Scindia to the prime minister’s residence.

Former M.P CM & BJP leader @ChouhanShivraj holds a key party meet amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. @JM_Scindia & Home Minister @AmitShah are inside PM @NarendraModi's residence.



Details by TIMES NOW's Mohit Bhatt, Govind & Waji. pic.twitter.com/ckiruqwT3O — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 10, 2020

Scindia likely to join BJP

Sources say Scindia is likely to join the BJP after some of his MLAs flew to BJP-ruled Karnataka triggering a crisis in one and a half year old Kamal Nath government.

Sources said that resignation letters of about 20 Congress MLAs are ready and will be handed over to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in huddle with Digvijaya Singh and other senior Congress leaders in Bhopal to ward off the crisis.