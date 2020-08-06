Scindia condemns desecration of Ambedkar’s statue

Posted By Minhaj Adnan Published: 6th August 2020 8:07 pm IST

Bhopal(MP): BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday condemned the desecration of Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

He had asked the administration to take stern action against the culprit, he added.

“I strongly condemn the incident in Picchore town.

Such incidents are very painful…people revere Ambedkar a lot as he framed the country’s Constitution,” Scindia said in a statement.

“I have directed the district administration to act sternly in the matter by identifying the culprit and also restore the statue with full honours,” he said.

An unidentified, masked man on Tuesday night desecrated the statue which stands near the bus stand in Picchore. The police has announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for information about him.

Source: PTI
