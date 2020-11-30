Scindia meets Shivraj, sparks speculation over cabinet expansion

Bhopal, Nov 30 : Political circles in Madhya Pradesh are abuzz trying to understand the significance of a meeting between Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia amid discussions on a cabinet expansion and appointments in civic bodies. But Scindia has termed the expansion of the cabinet as the prerogative of the Chief Minister.

Rajya Sabha member Scindia arrived in Bhopal on Monday. He is known to have met a number of politicians including BJP MLA Krishna Gaur. Along with this, Scindia met Chouhan at the Chief Minister’s residence in what is being described as a courtesy meeting.

On the question of cabinet expansion and appointments to civic bodies, Scindia says these are the prerogative of the Chief Minister.

Scindia says the development of the state is his objective and he discussed it with the Chief Minister. Scindia and Shivraj went from state capital Bhopal to Orchha and headed for Delhi after attending a marriage ceremony.

Even though Scindia has linked the meeting to development, it is politically significant.

Sources said, MLA Govind Rajput and Tulsiram Silawat can be administered the oath of office for minister.

Both of them resigned from the post of minister on completion of a period of six months without being an MLA, so there is a possibility that both can soon be sworn in as ministers.

At the same time Aidal Singh Kansana who lost the assembly bypolls, Imarti Devi and Girraj Dandotiya can be given greater responsibilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.