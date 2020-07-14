Scindia meets Uma Bharti in Bhopal.

Both the leaders termed the meeting as usual.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 14th July 2020 1:27 pm IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya-Scindia

Bhopal: A closed-door meeting between former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia took place here on Tuesday.

Scindia reached the state capital on Tuesday morning and went straight to the residence of Uma Bharti.

The meeting between the two lasted for about 30 minutes.

Both the leaders termed the meeting as usual.

Scindia said he had a hectic schedule when he last visited the place, and now that he is touring again after he met Uma Bharti.

And, Bharti in return also remembered her relations with the Scindia family.

The meeting happened two days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allocated portfolios to his ministers, in which Scindia managed to get critical departments for his loyalists.

Categories
IndiaNewsPolitics
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close