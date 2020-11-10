‘Scooby-Doo’ cartoon creator Ken Spears passes away

New York: In another heartbreaking news, famous kids’ cartoon Scooby-Doo co-creator Ken Spears has passed away aged 82. Reportedly, his son confirmed the news.

According to Fox News, his son, Kevin Spears, confirmed that Ken Spears breathed his last on Friday from complications related to Lewy body dementia.

In an official statement, Kevin said, “Ken Spears will forever be remembered for his wit, his story-telling, his loyalty to family, and his strong work ethic. Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but he has touched the lives of many as co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life and he will continue to live on in our hearts.”

As per reports, Kevin Spears is survived by his two sons, Kevin and Chris, their wives, as well as his five grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren

Spears’ death comes less than three months after another co-creator Joe Ruby died on August 26 of natural causes at 87.

His death came as a huge shock to Hollywood and many are left broken. In a statement to USA TODAY Monday, Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, called Ken Spears “a true innovator in the industry.”

“Warner Bros. Animation is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Spears and we send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones,” Register said.

“You cannot find a screen in the world that has not played a version of Scooby-Doo. We continue to be inspired by his work at Warner Bros. Animation and are honored to carry on the legacy of his beloved characters,” he added.

Scooby-Doo

A Los Angeles native, Ken Spears first met Ruby when both were sound editors and then staff writers at the cartoon powerhouse Hanna-Barbera, and they created the supernatural kids show Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, which bowed on CBS in September 1969. All but four of the first 25 episodes were written and story-edited by them.

Ken Spears’ other animations

In addition to Scooby-Doo, the duo created Dynomutt, Dog Wonder, Jabberjaw and other programs.

The writing-producing partners, Joe Ruby and Ken Spears later launched their own company Ruby-Spears Productions in 1977 and created a number of popular shows such as ‘Fangface’, ‘Mister T’, and ‘Sectaurs’.

Ruby-Spears also produced several popular animated reboots of longtime Saturday morning favorites including ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks’ and ‘Superman’.