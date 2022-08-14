Scotland becomes 1st country to pass bill on free period products

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 14th August 2022 8:13 pm IST
Representative Image

Scotland is all set to be the first country in the world to provide universal access to free period products.

The decision came as the Scottish parliament voted unanimously in favour of the Period Products Bill. Although sanitary products were free for students in many schools, colleges, and universities, the bill assures access to those who need it.

Councils and education providers will be legally required to make period products available free of charge to anyone who needs them, the Scottish government said in a statement issued Sunday.

MS Education Academy

Welcoming the decision, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was proud of her country.

“Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said she feels proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action.

“Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them,” she said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button