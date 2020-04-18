This Scottish couple winning hearts online

Asiyah Javed and her husband Jawad spends their saving to help the needy amid COVID-19 crisis/Twitter

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND: Through all the negativity surrounding the novel coronavirus, there are some inspiration stories emerging.

This one comes out of Scotland, where a Muslim couple are winning hearts on internet for being selfless and spreading kindness.

The story of Asiyah Javed and her husband Jawad are a timeless reminder that offering a helping hand to a needy irrespective of their backgounds amid the COVID-19 outbreak restores “faith in humanity.”

Best we could do in our lives

The couple, who run a grocery shop named ‘The Day Today Express’ in Falkirk, Scotland, decided to spend their saving and help the needy after Ms Javed, came across a distraught elderly woman who was unable to afford necessities.

And thus, it was that moment in which she realized that there are folks in the community especially the elderly that are much more affected and decided to do something to these vulnerable people.

They organise a free care package by spending their savings to buy masks, antibacterial handwash and other products and gives it to anyone that needs them.

In the past four weeks, couple donated 3,000 masks, 1,000 food parcels and groceries to elderly and the needy in their local community.

“If we help them, that’s the best we could do in our lives,” Ms Javed said.

Since, dozens of NHS workers have died of COVID-19, the young couple stepped in to help by delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to the NHS health workers “because they need it more – they’re saving lives.”

“The staff said they’re happy to pay because they’re running short, but I tell them they don’t need to pay because they’re doing a great job. We can’t take money from them,” the 34-year-old Asiyah was quoted as saying to Al Jazeera.

The shop has been inundated with calls for help from non-Muslims as well, especially the elderly.

Not be forgotten

Greeting with “As-Salam Alaikum,” 73-year-old William Welsh, who lived in the area for 54 years told Al Jazeera that Jawad has been doing it for weeks.

“I can’t say enough good things about Jawad. The work this man has done will not be forgotten. Especially by elderly people.”

The couple plan to continue the scheme even when the lockdown finishes.

“We are proud to be able to showcase such stories of humility and acts of kindness, The world needs this.

