SCR cancels 12 trains in view of cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 12 trains and short terminated, diverted or rescheduled few other trains in view of cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ which is set to cross Andhra-Odisha coast on Sunday.

Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar – Tirupati, Tirupati – Bhubaneswar, Puri – Chennai Central, Chennai Central – Puri, Sambalpur – H.S.Nanded, H.S.Nanded – Sambalpur, Rayagada – Guntur trains, scheduled to commence journey on Sunday and Monday, have been cancelled.

The authorities also announced cancellation of Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru City, KSR Bengaluru City – Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar – Yesvantpur and Yesvantpur – Bhubaneswar trains.

They also announced diversion of the Puri-Okha train via Khurda Raod-Angul-Sambalpur-Titiagarh-Lakholi-Balharshah.

New Tinsukia – KSR Bengaluru City, which commenced journey on Friday, was diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balharshah. Howrah – Chennai Central, Howrah – Yesvantpur, Howrah – Vasco-da-Gama were also diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balharshah.

Yesvantpur – Budge Budge train was diverted via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh-Asansol, and Kanniyakumari-Howrah train via Vizianagaram- Titlagarh- Jharsuguda-Kharagpur.

Chennai Central – Howrah was diverted via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh- Jharsuguda -Kharagpur.

Guntur-Rayagada train, which commenced journey on Saturday, was short terminated at Visakhapatnam and partially cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Rayagada.

Bhubaneswar – Mumbai CSMT and Puri – Tirupati trains have been rescheduled.

They authorities also announced regulation of 10 trains in South Eastern Railway, Central Railway and South Central Railway as per the situation