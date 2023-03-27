SCR plans more electrification trains across Secunderabad and Bengaluru

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) plans on introducing more trains between Secunderabad and Bengaluru, following the completion of electrification between Gadwal-Kurnool stations for a distance of 54 km. This enables the continuous electrified railway line facility from Secunderabad to Dharmavaram.

The section between Gadwal – Kurnool city stations has been electrified as part of Dhone – Kurnool City-Mahabubnagar; Secunderabad – Mudkhed – Manmad electrification project.

“The portion between Secunderabad – Mahabubnagar has already been electrified as part of a separate project. The sections between Mahabubnagar – Gadwal & Kurnool city- Dhone have already been completed under this project. The electrification of sections between Dhone – Gooty Dharmavaram of SCR and Dharmavaram Bengaluru City of SWR has also been completed,” according to a press statement on Monday.

Also Read SCR commissions third rail line between Telangana, AP

Passenger and freight trains can now seamlessly travel from Hyderabad Dharmavaram. This project was taken up under the revised sanction of Rs 916.07 Crores in the year 2018-19.