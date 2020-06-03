SCR setup more thermal cameras to screen travelers for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Passengers in the twin cities area are hereby informed that the special train services started from 1 June 2020 is originating both from Hyderabad and Secunderabad stations. As such, Passengers in and around Hyderabad station can make use of the opportunity to avail of the train services originating from Hyderabad station also, the South Central Railway said in an appeal.

Further the railway officials stated that for early clearance of passengers coming to the railway stations, additional thermal screening operators and counters are being made functional as per the need. As such, passengers are requested not to come too early to the railway stations for boarding their train, so as to avoid congestion and unnecessary waiting period at railway station premises.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.