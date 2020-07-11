SCR strengthens Medical Team At Central Hospital in Lallaguda

Hyderabad: In the present pandemic COVID-19 situation to combat the virus, the Medical department of South Central Railway (SCR) with five major hospitals and 44 health units spread over the zone is putting forth continuous efforts to render medical assistance in the hour of need.

Accordingly, the Central Hospital, Lallaguda has provided isolation cum COVID-19 wards duly imparting necessary training to the Doctors and Para Medical staff about the protocol procedure for treating patients afflicted with the virus. In addition, all the required medical infrastructure and equipment is being supplied for the safety of medical staff to facilitate necessary treatment to the patients.

Further, based on the approval from the Government of Telangana, Central Hospital, Lallaguda has started treating the patients showing mild symptoms.

Furthermore, SCR has taken an initiative to engage additional medical staff at Central Hospital, Lallaguda to further strengthen the Medical Team at this hospital.

Accordingly, a notification has been issued for hiring nine specialist doctors, 16 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO), 31 nursing superintendents, four lab assistants and 50 hospital attendants to work at Central Hospital, Lallaguda on temporary basis.

The last date for submission of applications is July 15 and interviews will be conducted through online mechanisms such as video calling. The eligible candidates should apply online through the web links provided separately for each post. The complete details with regards to the above notification are available on the SCR official website: www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, has appealed to all eligible aspirants to utilize this opportunity and apply for the posts through online. He opined that this is a great opportunity for those who are willing to serve the nation in these critical times.