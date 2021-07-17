SCR to resume 82 unreserved train services from July 19

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will resume unreserved train services in a phased manner from July 19. A total of 82 train services will resume operations as part of this.

These 82 train services are spread over the entire network of SCR, so that they will be able to meet the travel needs of all commuters over its jurisdiction.

Passengers will be able to purchase their tickets through all the mediums-both at the booking counters in the stations as well other non-physical interactive mediums like UTS App (online), ATVM (Automatic Ticket Vending Machines), CoTVMs (Coin Ticket Vending Machines) etc.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of maintaining physical distance, passengers are encouraged to use the mediums such as UTS App and ATVMs, thereby by avoiding the queue at the booking stations. Further, the passengers will also have the facility of buying season tickets as well.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Malla appealed to all passengers to follow the COVID protocols while both at the stations and also in the trains.

He said that, while these train services are being resumed to meet the travel demands of the commuter passengers, adequate precautions like compulsorily wearing face masks, maintain physical distance, frequent sanitization, etc should be practiced for the safety of all rail passengers