SCR to run 4 special trains for NDA, NA entrance exams candidates

These special trains consist of AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 5th September 2020 1:33 pm IST
SCR to run 4 special trains for candidates appearing for NDA, NA entrance exams

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains on Pune – Hyderabad and Mumbai LTT – Hyderabad routes, for candidates appearing for entrance examinations of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the press release issued by SCR, a special train — 01155 Pune-Hyderabad — will depart from Pune at 2:15 pm on Saturday and is scheduled to arrive Hyderabad at 4 am on Sunday. On its way back, the train would depart from Hyderbad at 10:45 pm on September 6 and will arrive Pune at 1:15 pm the next day (September 7).

READ:  E-lessons make little sense to Urdu & English media students

Another special train — 01157 Mumbai LTT-Hyderabad — will depart from Mumbai LTT at 2 pm on Saturday and will arrive Hyderabad at 5:15 am the next day. From thereon, the train will leave Hyderabad at 9:15 pm on September 6 and will arrive Mumbai LTT at 11.15 am the next day, stated the release.

These special trains consist of AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Source: ANI
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close