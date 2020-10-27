SCR zone adds another daily festival special train

News Desk 1Published: 27th October 2020 11:44 pm IST
Secunderabad, Oct 27 : The South Central Railway (SCR) zone on Tuesday added another daily festival special train from Tirupati to Kolhapur.

The new festival special with a daily frequency will start from Tirupati on Wednesday and will run till November 16. The daily train from Kolhapur to Tirupati will start from Friday and will run till November 18.

To facilitate the festival rush, as many as 1,310 special trains will originate and terminate in the SCR zone.

In addition to the 1,310 trains, another 456 festival special trains will pass through the railway zone, prompting the railway authorities to implement additional safety measures at all the stations amid the Covid pandemic.

