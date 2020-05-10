Scrap godown in Mallepally catches fire; no casualty reported

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in a plastic scrap godown near Nampally early on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in scrap godown which is located a little away from Habeebnagar police station in Mallepally. No casualties reported yet.

According to sources, the fire is suspected to be started from a short circuit in the godown then escalate after a compressor blasted at the place.

At least three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire after they were informed about the incident.

As a precautionary measure, residents of nearby houses were also evacuated by the firemen and local police.

