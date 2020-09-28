Scrap new farm laws, Maha Congress appeals to President

Mumbai, Sep 28 : The Maharashtra Congress on Monday called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted a memorandum addressed to President R.N. Kovind, demanding to repeal the new farm laws, officials said.

A high-level delegation of the Congress led by senior leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and others met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan to register their protest against the farm Bills, terming these as “anti-farmer laws” which must be scrapped forthwith.

One of the delegation leaders and ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and accused it of implementing the laws “without holding any discussions with the farmers or the people’s representatives”.

Chavan said the Congress will now intensify its agitation by observing October 2 — the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi — as ‘Kisan Mazadoor Bachao Day’ with agitations up to the taluka level all over the state.

Speaking to the media, Chavan accused the Centre of hastily pushing through the bills in the Parliament and “strangulating democracy”.

“These bills (now laws) will destroy the farmers and would only benefit the corporate friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modia. We wanted the bills to be sent before a parliamentary committee for amendment. However, the BJP did not even discuss it with its (ex) ally Shiromani Akali Dal or in the cabinet,” Chavan claimed.

The delegation comprised ministers K.C. Padvi, Yashomati Thakur, MP Suresh Dhanorkar, ex-MP Bhalchandra Mungekar, legislators Kunal Patil Sahasram Korote, Mohanrao Humberde, Rajesh Rathod, and party leaders D.P. Sawant, Anis Ahmed, Amarjit Singh Manhas, Ravindra Dalvi, Atul Londhe and Sushiben Shah, among others.

“We have submitted a memorandum addressed to the President and urged him to reconsider these ‘black laws’ in the interest of the farmers,” Chavan said.

On his part, the Governor assured that he would discuss the issue with the Centre while Chavan said the matter would also be discussed by the Maharashtra Cabinet and the party would continue to protest till the ‘anti-farmer’ laws are revoked.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.