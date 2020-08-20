Scrapped buses to be converted as mobile toilets

Hyderabad: Over 3.52 crore population of the Telangana would soon have mobile washrooms at different locations; especially for women. The Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana is in the process of launching mobile toilets.

The Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) and the ULBs are using the scrapped RTC buses and are refurbishing them as toilets.

However, the work is already in process and was initiated after the DMA had provided three draft templates of case studies to municipalities on refurbishing buses and converting them into mobile toilets, as submitted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

ULB has informed that it would take a minimum of three weeks to upgrade the buses.

The recycling of the buses had been initiated as there are several locations where construction of permanent toilets is not feasible due to space constraints or public sentiments against it.

Exclusive mobile washrooms to commence for women

ULBs are setting up exclusive toilets for women. These She Toilets will have both Indian and Western commodes, sanitary napkin dispensers, washbasin, sitting space for the caretaker, and storage space. It will be made accessible to persons with disabilities

Each public place would have one mobile bus toilet

Mobile toilets will be placed at market areas, street vending zones, construction sites, parks, tourist spots, bus depots and near places of worship. The toilets will have both Indian and Western commodes, sanitary pad dispenser, wash basin with mirror, caretaker sitting space, and cleaning material storage space.

Steps would also be taken to make the toilets accessible to persons with disabilities by building a ramp, wheelchair-friendly doors, railings, and braille signage. For operations and maintenance, ULBs would engage slum-level federations or agencies on an outsourcing basis.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, said that the authorities will begin services of mobile toilets for women at the earliest.