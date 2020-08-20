Scrapped buses to be converted as mobile toilets

By Nihad Amani Published: 20th August 2020 6:40 am IST

Hyderabad: Over 3.52 crore population of the Telangana would soon have mobile washrooms at different locations; especially for women. The Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana is in the process of launching mobile toilets.

The Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) and the ULBs are using the scrapped RTC buses and are refurbishing them as toilets. 

However, the work is already in process and was initiated after the DMA had provided three draft templates of case studies to municipalities on refurbishing buses and converting them into mobile toilets, as submitted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

READ:  TS Govt aims for UNESCO Heritage City status for Hyderabad

ULB has informed that it would take a minimum of three weeks to upgrade the buses. 

The recycling of the buses had been initiated as there are several locations where construction of permanent toilets is not feasible due to space constraints or public sentiments against it.

Exclusive mobile washrooms to commence for women

ULBs are setting up exclusive toilets for women. These She Toilets will have both Indian and Western commodes, sanitary napkin dispensers, washbasin, sitting space for the caretaker, and storage space. It will be made accessible to persons with disabilities

READ:  Alair encounter: NHRC directs TS Govt. to pay 5L to kin

Each public place would have one mobile bus toilet

Mobile toilets will be placed at market areas, street vending zones, construction sites, parks, tourist spots, bus depots and near places of worship. The toilets will have both Indian and Western commodes, sanitary pad dispenser, wash basin with mirror, caretaker sitting space, and cleaning material storage space.

Steps would also be taken to make the toilets accessible to persons with disabilities by building a ramp, wheelchair-friendly doors, railings, and braille signage. For operations and maintenance, ULBs would engage slum-level federations or agencies on an outsourcing basis. 

READ:  CBSE to hold Compartment exams for classes 10, 12 in September

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, said that the authorities will begin services of mobile toilets for women at the earliest.

Categories
TelanganaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close