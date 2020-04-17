Screen Rohingyas for COVID-19 in Hyderabad camps: MHA

Hyderabad: The Union Home Ministry has asked all the state Governments including Telangana state, to screen Rohingyas for Covid-19 staying in the camps.

In an official communication to the state Governments, K Srinivasu the MHA’s Deputy Secretary, Internal Security-Division has said that, the Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad have attended the Tablighi Jammat Ijtema at Mewat in Haryana, and hence they had to be screened for pandemic.

The MHA’s letter reveals that, the Rohingyas had also visited the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi. and they have attended Ijtemas and other religious congregations of TJ,

The Home Ministry communication said that there was a possibility of them contacting Covid-19. Rohingyas living in Shram Vihar, Shaheen Bagh and Delhi, who had gone to TJ activities, had not returned to their camps. The presence of Rohingyas after attending TJ work has also been reported from Derabassi in Punjab and Jammu.

Therefore, Rohingyas and their contacts may need to be screened for Covid-19. Accordingly, necessary measures must be taken in this regard on priority, the Deputy Secretary added.

There is a Rohingyas camp in Balapur in city outskirts while another camp is at Narketpally in Nalgonda district. The administration have reportedly already screened many from these camps.

