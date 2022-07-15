Scribes demand ex-gratia, govt job for kin of NTV reporter Zameer

Hyderabad: Following the death of NTV reporter Mohammed Zameeruddin, while covering the floods caused due to incessant rains in Telangana, journalists’ associations in the city have been demanding that the state government provide compensation to his family.

The Hyderabad Old City Journalists Union, Old City Reporter’s Association and Old City Digital Media Reporters Association demanded that the state provide an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Telugu news channel reporter, a double bedroom house and a government job to a family member.

A large number of reporters also gathered at Charminar to organise a candlelight tribute to Zameer who was washed while covering the floods caused due to incessant rains in the state on July 12.

Zameer, a native of Jagityal district died after his car was washed away in heavy floods at Ramojipet Bhupathipur Road while he was returning after covering a rescue operation by disaster management teams in the flood-affected areas of Jagtiyal.

His body was recovered by rescue teams on Friday following which his funeral was held at his native place the same afternoon.

“The journalists, reporters, Youtubers and line reporters/ scribes are playing a valorous role in covering the ongoing natural disaster in the state by risking their lives. Time and again all are helping the administration with field-level information to help plan rescue operations and initiate safety measures,” said a press note from the associations.

As all know field level reporters, unlike personnel of police, fire service, and revenue, disaster management teams do not have the equipment or safety gear to observe their own safety and completely depend on their own fate and public blessings for survival,” they added.

The reporters have also demanded that in view of their relentless and selfless service to society, the state government, corporate companies, business houses, political parties, public representatives, senior government officials and Non-Governmental Organizations come forward and provide financial assistance to help the families of those who are killed or suffer life-threatening injuries while covering assignments.

The journalists’ association also requested the management of N TV Channel to extend all possible financial assistance to the family of the deceased journalist Zameeruddin and explore the option of paying them a year’s salary apart from other monetary benefits.

The scribes also advised the media fraternity not to take any undue risk to cover news or videos during natural calamities.