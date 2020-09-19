Scrub Typhus disease in Noklak district of Nagaland

Kohima: Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Noklak district administration in Nagaland has reported the outbreak of Scrub Typhus in the district, an officer said on Saturday.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) of Noklak, C Phuniang said that official data collected from Community Health Centre (CHC) Noklak for controlling vector-borne diseases has shown 618 positive scrub typhus cases since January this year in the district.

At least five persons have succumbed to the infection, he said.

Scrub typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The most common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash.

The SDO requested the public to report any of the symptoms of the disease to the Health authorities.

Source: PTI