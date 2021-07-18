SCSC to support education needs of COVID orphans

Hyderabad: Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Cyberabad Police has taken upon itself the responsibility to fund the education of COVID-19 orphans.

SCSC in collaboration with department of women and child welfare pledged to provide educational support for those who lost both parents in the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is estimated that nearly 200 kids are orphaned in the Telangana state, a release said.

In the first phase, they are supporting 19 orphan students who have been identified from within Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri & Sangareddy Districts in consultation with the managements of educational institutions where these students are studying.

SCSC has entered into an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the educational needs (tution fees and expenses towards books) for them until they complete their basic education upto tenth class.

Out of these 19 Students, cheques for 4 COVID orphans, covering tuition fees & expenses for books for the current academic year, drawn in the name of Institution, have been handed over to management’s of Progress high school, Sri Chaitanya Techno school and Jr college by Divya Devarajan, IAS., commissioner of women and safety, government of Telangana, C Anusuya, Dy. commissioner of police, Cyberabad and Krishna Yedula, general secretary of SCSC at the office of the DWCW located at Yousufguda.

SCSC will be extending support not only in these 3 districts, but also to the orphans from across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Divya Devarajan, appreciated the gesture by SCSC in complementing the efforts of the government and supporting financial support towards education of these orphans.

Anasuya, while interacting with orphans & their guardians said, it is important that we provide a good support system for these orphans to continue their studies and excel in academics for their better future.