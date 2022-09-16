SDAIA, Google Cloud launch AI program to empower 25,000 women

Riyadh: The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) and Google Cloud have launched the Elevate program, which aims to empower women globally to pursue careers in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The ‘Elevate’ program empowers women in emerging markets by training more than 25,000 women over the next five years.

‘Elevate’ will help bridge the gap by providing women with access to training programs in Google Cloud products and solutions, which are facing the fastest growing demand, and show that strengthening computer and data literacy is essential to drive today’s overall economic growth.

What does the Elevate program offer?

The program offers a four-month education and training curriculum in collaboration with Google Cloud.

The program will also provide mentorship from industry experts at Google Cloud and SDAIA. College students and graduates with a background in STEM have the opportunity to apply for the program.

The program will provide accessible training to women in tech and science, empowering them and pursuing the growing number of job opportunities in data and artificial intelligence (AI).

The participants will access free training sessions designed to provide them with the skills and experience needed for roles such as cloud engineer, data engineer, and machine learning engineer.

Global Artificial Intelligence Summit

This came during the second Global AI Summit, held at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from 13 to 15 September 2022.

More than 200 speakers representing 90 countries gathered at the World Summit at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

The Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence, organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), touches on topics such as the impact of artificial intelligence on the public and private sectors, healthcare, environment, transportation, smart cities and culture among others.