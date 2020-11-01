Sean Connery dies at 90, tributes pour in from Indian film frat

Mumbai, Oct 31 : A string of personalities from the Indian film fraternity took to social media on Saturday afternoon to pay tributes to legendary star Sir Sean Connery, who passed away at the age of 90.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan says Connery will remain immortal. “We’ve lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he’d remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you,” Abhishek wrote on Twitter.

Actress Nimrat Kaur tagged Connery as the original Bond, saying: ” Rest in peace Sir Sean Connery. They don’t make them like you anymore… #OGBond”

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh wondered: “How does one even thank sean connery for all the films.”

Director Rahul Dholakia mourned the death of “the original Bond” and said: “James Bond. Sir #SeanConnery Rests ! Goodbye 007 and thank you.”

Pakistani actor Ali Zafar said: “RIP Sir Sean Connery. The original 007. You were the epitome of grace.”

Musician Adnan Sami found the news heartbreaking. “Sir Sean Connery, one of my childhood favourite actors has passed away. He was an amazing actor & amongst his many iconic roles, he was indeed, the best James Bond EVER!! May his soul rest in peace,” Sami wrote.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal said that all Connery’s characters will stay with him.

He wrote: “The legend Sir Sean Connery, the first and best James Bond, Indiana Jones father Henry Jones Sr. The incredible Jim Malone in The Untouchables are a few of the incredible incredible characters he brought to life. Will always stay with me. Thank you. RIP.”

Aftab Shivadasani conveyed condolences to the family. “A legend leaves us. RIP Sir Sean Connery. Deep condolences to his family and fans. May God bless his soul,” he wrote.

Director Kunal Kohli listed Connery as his best Bond: “Goodbye Mr. Bond. #RIPSeanConnery. My fav Bond’s in order. 1. Sean Connery. 2. Pierce Brosnan. 3. Roger Moore. 4. Daniel Craig,” Kohli wrote.

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry called 2020 the worst year after learning of Connery’s death. “This year just continues to get worse… My fave..absolute legend… the best 007 there ever was and one of the few actors who transcended Bond to give other memorable performances. The epitome of style and charisma,” he said.

Raghu Ram wrote: #Rip #SeanConnery #RIPJamesBond You brought a character to vibrant, pulsing life and you live on through him for so many generations.”

The news of the Scottish actor’s demise was communicated by his family, according to a report in bbc.com. No official reason has been shared for the death yet. Connery, who is widely recalled as the original James Bond on Hollywood screen, had an active career as an actor spanning nearly five decades.

Condolences were still coming in all through Saturday evening, in India and abroad.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.